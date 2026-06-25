Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
8h

For many practical issues it is near impossible to perform a randomized controlled trial with repurposed drugs. The word 'Controlled" in RCT means that the outcome is CONTROLLED by big pharma; they design the study (to achieve the end point they want) , the perform the study, they collect the data (and manipulate the data), the write up the study (usually ghost writers) and then they indirectly pay a big journal to publish their controlled study. ... that how RCT's are performed. To perform a true RCT costs millions. Furthermore, RCTs do not, do not replicate real life medicine. To complicate this discussion further, it is impossible to perform a RCT with multiple repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals; one would need about 10 different study arms which would be impossible; even an adaptive design would not work. The best we can hope for is observational studies, like the METRICS study.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
12h

I do comment on the microbiome, esp in the most recent post. It is a balance of killing the cancer cells and the effect on the microbiome.

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