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If depression is not a single chemical imbalance…

Then it cannot be treated with a single intervention.

It must be approached as what it truly is:

A disorder of interconnected biological systems.

A more effective framework begins with a simple shift in thinking:

Not “Which drug treats depression?”

But:

“Which systems are out of balance—and how do we restore them?”

The Five Axes of Depression

Depression can be understood across five key biological domains:

Inflammation Metabolism Neurotransmission & neuroplasticity Circadian rhythm Gut–brain axis & micronutrients

Each contributes to the illness.

Each must be addressed.

1. Inflammation: Quiet Fire in the Brain

Many patients with depression have elevated inflammatory markers.

Inflammation alters neurotransmission, impairs neuroplasticity, and disrupts mood regulation.

Key interventions:

Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-dominant)

Curcumin

Vitamin D

Exercise

These are not “alternative therapies.”

They are biological treatments targeting upstream disease mechanisms.

2. Metabolism: Fueling the Brain

The brain is an energy-intensive organ.

When metabolic function is impaired, mood suffers.

Depression is strongly linked to:

Insulin resistance

Obesity

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Key interventions:

Low-insulinemic / whole-food diet

Intermittent fasting

Weight optimization

Physical activity

Magnesium supplementation (magnesium Threonate)

Restoring metabolic health often leads to meaningful improvements in mood.

3. Neuroplasticity: Rewiring the Brain

The problem in depression is not simply low serotonin.

It is impaired brain adaptability.

Reduced neuroplasticity means the brain becomes “stuck.”

Key interventions:

L-methylfolate

Omega-3 fatty acids

Zinc and magnesium

Psychotherapy (especially CBT)

Medications may help—but they are only one piece of a larger puzzle.

4. Circadian Rhythm: Resetting Time

Sleep disturbance is not a symptom of depression.

It is often a driver.

Modern life has profoundly disrupted our biological clock.

Key interventions:

Consistent sleep–wake timing

Morning light exposure

Evening light restriction (red lights)

Melatonin (carefully titrated)

For some patients, restoring circadian rhythm produces rapid improvement.

5. The Gut–Brain Axis: Feeding the System

The brain depends on the gut for:

Nutrient supply

Immune regulation

Neurotransmitter precursors

Dysbiosis and micronutrient deficiencies can perpetuate depression.

Key interventions:

Nutrient-dense diet - Real food diet

L-methylfolate

Magnesium and zinc

Fiber, pre/probiotics, glucomannan, chia seeds

Gut-directed therapies (when indicated)

A Practical Treatment Hierarchy

Rather than a drug-first model, consider a layered approach:

Foundation (for all patients)

Diet

Sleep

Exercise

Sunlight

Social connection and social support

Biological support

Vitamin D

Omega-3

Magnesium

L-methylfolate

Targeted adjuncts

Curcumin

Ashwagandha

Zinc

Melatonin

Lithium orotate

Saffron

The treatment of Gut Dysbiosis

Fiber, pre/probiotics, glucomannan, chia seeds

Pharmacologic therapy (selective use)

SSRIs/SNRIs

Used thoughtfully, not reflexively

Avoid polypharmacy

Used sort-term then weaned off

See chapter on failure of SSRI

Why This Matters

This model explains what clinicians see every day:

Why many patients do not respond to a single drug

Why relapse is common

Why depression looks different in different people

And it explains something else:

Why some patients improve dramatically when multiple systems are addressed simultaneously.

The Bigger Picture

Depression is not a failure of will.

It is not a simple chemical imbalance.

It is a biological signal—that something, somewhere in the system, is out of balance.

When we begin to treat the system…

We begin to see different outcomes.

The future of depression treatment will not come from a single breakthrough drug.

It will come from a better understanding of the organism as a whole.

The future of depression care will not be defined by a new drug.

It will be defined by a better model of the disease—one that recognizes the complexity of the human organism.

And once that shift occurs, something remarkable happens:

Patients who once seemed refractory begin to recover.

Not because we found a better pill—

But because we finally understood the problem.

Figure 1. Treating Depression as a whole-body disease

Summary of Suggested Interventions

1. Vitamin D3 (dosage adjusted based on vitamin D3 blood levels, but 10,000 IU/day is recommended; take with Vitamin K2 100 mcg/day and Magnesium 200-500 mg/day if taking more than 8,000 IU/day of Vitamin D3)

2. L-Methylfolate (7.5-15 mg/day)

3. Lithium Orotate 5-15 mg/day

4. Ashwagandha (300-600 mg/twice daily)

5. Omega-3 fatty acids (1,000 mg/day)

6. Magnesium Threonate/orotate (100-200 mg/day starting dose)

7. Zinc (20-30 mg/day)

8. Melatonin (1 mg/night to start, up to 5-10 mg/night)

9. Curcumin (500-1,000 mg/day)

10. St. John’s wort (600-1,800 mg/day)

11. Saffron (50 mg/twice day)

12. Low insulinemic diet- whole food-Mediterranean diet

13. Treatment of gut dysbiosis (e.g., pre/probiotics, glucomannan, chia seeds)

14. Cognitive behavioral therapy and social support

15. Exercise (20 minutes/day, 5 days/week)

16. Sunshine (30 minutes/day)

17. Photobiomodulation

The Drug That Works in Hours (When Nothing Else Does)

He had tried everything.

Four antidepressants.

Two psychiatrists.

Months of therapy.

Nothing worked.

Sleep was broken.

Energy was gone.

Hope had quietly disappeared.

He wasn’t dramatic about it.

He just said:

“I feel… stuck.”

This is the reality of depression that most people never see.

Not sadness.

Not grief.

But immobility of the mind.

A kind of biological rigidity where thoughts loop, energy fades, and the future collapses into something small and unreachable.

Now consider this:

What if a single intervention could begin to reverse that state—not in weeks, but in hours?

That is what has made ketamine one of the most important—and controversial—developments in modern psychiatry.

A Different Kind of Antidepressant

Most antidepressants work—if they work at all—slowly.

Weeks pass.

Sometimes months.

Ketamine is different.

In many patients, it produces:

Noticeable improvement within hours

Reduction in suicidal thoughts within a day

A sense of mental “release” that patients often struggle to describe

This is not subtle.

And it challenges everything we thought we knew about depression.

What Patients Actually Experience

Patients rarely describe ketamine in biochemical terms.

They describe it like this:

“It’s like my thoughts loosened.”

“I could see things differently.”

“The weight lifted… just enough to breathe again.”

Some experience a brief, dream-like state.

Others feel emotionally distanced from their suffering for the first time in years.

And in that space—something important happens:

The brain becomes flexible again.

This Is Not About Serotonin

Ketamine does not work by increasing serotonin.

It works by doing something far more fundamental:

It restores neuroplasticity.

In depression, the brain becomes rigid:

Connections weaken

Circuits become fixed

Negative patterns reinforce themselves

Ketamine appears to reverse this—rapidly.

Not by forcing a signal…

But by reopening the system.

Why Sublingual Ketamine Matters

Most early studies used intravenous ketamine.

Effective—but impractical.

Then came intranasal esketamine—a step forward, but still limited by cost and access.

Sublingual ketamine changes the equation.

A small lozenge placed under the tongue/ or a small aliquot of liquid ketamine.

No IV.

No clinic infusion chair.

Just absorption through the oral mucosa.

Slower. Gentler. More accessible.

And for many patients—good enough.

What the Data Suggest

While less studied than IV ketamine, real-world data show:

~50–70% of patients respond

Many have failed multiple prior treatments

Some experience improvement after years of illness

But the most striking effect is this:

Suicidal thoughts can diminish within hours

There is no other widely available psychiatric treatment that does this reliably.

The Critical Insight

Ketamine does not “fix” depression.

It does something more subtle—and more powerful.

It creates a window.

A period of increased neuroplasticity where:

Thought patterns can shift

Therapy becomes more effective

Behavior can change more easily

Without that window, many patients remain stuck.

With it, change becomes possible.

But There Is a Catch

Ketamine is not a complete treatment.

If nothing else changes, the effect often fades.

This is where many clinicians—and patients—go wrong.

They see ketamine as the answer.

It isn’t.

It is an entry point.

The Right Way to Think About It

Depression is a whole-body disorder:

Inflammation

Metabolic dysfunction

Sleep disruption

Circadian misalignment

Nutrient deficiencies

Ketamine primarily targets one axis:

→ Neuroplasticity

That is why it can feel dramatic.

But it is also why it is not enough on its own.

When It Works Best

Ketamine is most effective when it is part of a broader strategy:

Sleep is stabilized

Diet is improved

Inflammation is reduced

Nutrients are optimized

Therapy is integrated

In this context:

Ketamine opens the door—and everything else helps the patient walk through it.

Who Should Consider It?

Sublingual ketamine may be appropriate for:

Treatment-resistant depression

Severe depression with suicidal ideation

Patients who feel cognitively “stuck”

It is less appropriate for:

Mild, situational depression

Patients with uncontrolled hypertension

Active psychosis

Figure 2. Ketamine and the depressed brain.

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