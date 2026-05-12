Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
13m

a person is not “just a body”

a person is a body-soul-spirit

the whole person needs to be observed

to find the root cause

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1m

In the last few years I have come to realize that everything in our body is tied together and it’s the total system that matters.

Just like in a car, if one or more parts in the engine, drivetrain or suspension are not working properly the cars not going anywhere and neither are you !!!

Thanks for helping us understand how we really work as a total body system.

I don’t know about others, but learning can be fun.

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