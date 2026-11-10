Summary

Molecular analysis of a tumor can refine prognosis, predict response to treatment, reveal mechanisms of resistance and guide treatment selection; in some cancers it is now as important as histology and stage. DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing answer different questions. DNA sequencing identifies the genetic alterations a tumor carries; RNA sequencing shows which genes are being expressed, detects expressed gene fusions and splice variants that DNA panels can miss, and underpins validated prognostic gene-expression signatures. Neither measures protein levels or metabolic activity directly. The two methods are therefore complementary, and the strongest approach is to use them together, selectively, whenever the results could change management. Their ability to guide individualized metabolic treatment, including the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach, remains investigational.

1. Introduction

Cancer is not simply a disease of uncontrolled cell proliferation. It is an evolving biological system in which genetic alterations, epigenetic changes, metabolic adaptation and interactions with the tumor microenvironment together determine how a tumor behaves (1). Molecular testing is the means by which these features are measured in an individual patient.

When interpreting any molecular result, three types of biomarker must be distinguished (2):

Prognostic biomarkers indicate the likely course of the cancer, regardless of treatment.

Predictive biomarkers identify patients more or less likely to benefit from a particular treatment.

Mechanistic biomarkers reveal biological vulnerabilities that may be exploitable but do not, on their own, predict clinical benefit.

A molecular alteration may be prognostic, predictive, both or neither, and its meaning often depends on the type of cancer in which it occurs.

2. Why Cancer Cells Are Difficult to Eliminate

Cancer cells are highly adaptable. When one growth or survival pathway is blocked, surviving cells often compensate through another. Three processes underlie this adaptability.

Genetic heterogeneity. A tumor is rarely a population of identical cells. It contains subclones with different mutations, and different regions of the same tumor, and its metastases, can carry different alterations (3). A lung cancer driven by an activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation may respond dramatically to an EGFR inhibitor, only for resistant subclones to emerge through secondary EGFR mutations, amplification of the mesenchymal–epithelial transition (MET) gene or activation of alternative pathways (4).

Metabolic plasticity. Cancer cells can generate energy and building blocks through glycolysis, mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), glutamine metabolism and fatty acid oxidation (5). Some cancers rely heavily on glycolysis, others retain substantial mitochondrial function, and many switch between programs in response to treatment or nutrient availability. The presence of a pathway does not establish that the tumor depends on it.

Adaptive signaling. Blocking one pathway can activate compensatory feedback. For example, inhibition of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)–protein kinase B (AKT)–mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway can activate receptor tyrosine kinases or the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway (6).

These mechanisms provide a rationale for targeting more than one pathway at once. Combination therapy is a central principle of modern oncology, but more drugs are not automatically better. An effective combination must achieve adequate exposure in the tumor, act on complementary mechanisms, be tolerable and, ultimately, improve clinical outcomes.

3. Four Layers of Tumor Information

The biology of a tumor can be measured at four levels, each answering a different question (Figure 1). Understanding these layers is the key to reconciling the roles of DNA and RNA sequencing.

Figure 1. Four layers of tumor information. DNA sequencing identifies the alterations a tumor carries; RNA sequencing shows which genes are being expressed; protein testing shows what is being made; and functional testing shows which pathways and fuels the tumor is actually using. Moving from left to right, the information becomes more dynamic and closer to tumor behavior, but less clinically established. Abbreviations: MMR, mismatch repair; MSI, microsatellite instability; PD-L1, programmed death-ligand 1; TMB, tumor mutational burden.

The flow of genetic information, from DNA to RNA to protein, means that each layer constrains but does not determine the next. DNA is relatively stable, whereas RNA expression changes with oxygen supply, nutrient availability, immune signals and drug exposure. Two tumors carrying the same driver mutation can therefore have very different expression profiles and behavior. Equally, messenger RNA (mRNA) abundance correlates only moderately with protein abundance, and neither establishes enzyme activity or metabolic flux (7).

Table 1. Comparison of DNA and RNA sequencing

Sources: references 7 and 8.

4. Molecular Markers and Prognosis

Historically, prognosis was based on tumor size, stage, histological grade, lymph node involvement and distant metastasis. These factors remain essential, but two patients with apparently identical cancers can have very different outcomes because their tumors differ molecularly.

4.1 DNA alterations with prognostic or predictive value

The significance of an alteration depends on the cancer type, stage, treatment and co-occurring alterations (Table 2).

Table 2. Examples of molecular alterations that influence prognosis or treatment

The glioma example is particularly striking. The 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) classification of central nervous system tumors incorporates IDH status, 1p/19q codeletion and CDKN2A/B deletion into the diagnosis and grade itself (9).

4.2 RNA-based prognostic signatures

The most clinically successful application of gene-expression analysis is the multigene prognostic signature. The 21-gene recurrence score, which measures expression of 16 cancer-related and 5 reference genes, estimates recurrence risk in early-stage hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (17). In the TAILORx trial of 9,719 women, it identified patients with intermediate scores who could safely avoid chemotherapy (18). The 70-gene signature tested in the MINDACT trial similarly identified women at high clinical but low genomic risk who could safely omit chemotherapy (19). In colorectal cancer, transcriptomic analysis defined four consensus molecular subtypes with distinct biology and prognosis (20).

These validated assays measure defined gene panels under strict analytical conditions. A research signature derived from whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing should not be assumed to have the same reliability until it has been prospectively validated.

5. Predicting Response to Treatment

The greatest immediate value of molecular testing is identifying vulnerabilities that can be treated.

EGFR-mutated lung cancer. An activating EGFR mutation directs treatment to an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor; in the FLAURA trial, osimertinib prolonged progression-free and overall survival compared with earlier EGFR inhibitors (14). Resistance eventually develops through secondary mutations or bypass signaling (4).

BRCA-mutated ovarian, breast and prostate cancer. Defective homologous recombination repair makes tumor cells dependent on PARP-mediated DNA repair. Blocking PARP kills these cells selectively, an example of synthetic lethality (21).

BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer. BRAF inhibition alone has little activity because EGFR signaling reactivates the pathway. In the BEACON trial, combining encorafenib with the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab improved overall survival (22). This example illustrates a central principle: effective combinations target biologically relevant resistance mechanisms rather than simply adding drugs with different proposed actions.

5.1 Where RNA sequencing adds most: gene fusions and splice variants

Gene fusions, such as those involving ALK, RET, ROS1, NTRK and NRG1, are among the most actionable alterations in oncology. Tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusions, for example, respond to larotrectinib in about three-quarters of patients, regardless of tumor type (23). Fusions are difficult to detect with DNA panels because the breakpoints often lie in large, repetitive non-coding regions (introns). RNA sequencing detects the resulting fusion transcript directly.

The added yield is substantial. In lung adenocarcinomas with no driver found by DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing identified an actionable fusion or MET exon 14 alteration in 14% (24). In a study of 5,129 patients with solid tumors who underwent DNA and RNA sequencing in parallel, 26% of fusions with an approved companion diagnostic were detected by RNA sequencing alone, including 83% of NRG1 fusions, 67% of NTRK fusions, 19% of MET exon 14 skipping alterations and 15% of ALK fusions (25). Conversely, about 5% were detected only by DNA sequencing, usually because the RNA test failed (25). MET exon 14 skipping, an abnormal splicing event that predicts response to MET inhibitors, is also detected more directly by RNA (26).

For these reasons, current recommendations favor combined DNA and RNA testing, or RNA testing when DNA sequencing finds no driver, in cancers in which fusions are actionable, notably NSCLC (8).

In the international WINTHER trial, adding RNA profiling to DNA sequencing found a treatment match for many patients whose cancers had no targetable DNA change (Nat Med. 2019 May ; 25(5): 751–758).

6. Genetics, Gene Expression and Cancer Metabolism

Oncogenic mutations alter how cancer cells acquire nutrients, generate energy and respond to metabolic stress (5, 27).

Table 3. Genetic alterations and their metabolic consequences

RNA sequencing can then show whether the corresponding metabolic programs are switched on (Table 4).

Table 4. RNA-expression markers of metabolic programs

Both layers must be interpreted with caution. A KRAS mutation may increase glycolysis without making the tumor exclusively glucose-dependent, and a KEAP1 mutation alters redox metabolism without establishing sensitivity to any particular antioxidant or pro-oxidant treatment. Likewise, high expression of a metabolic enzyme does not prove high pathway activity, because mRNA abundance does not establish protein levels, enzyme activity, substrate availability or flux (7). Isotope-tracing studies in patients with lung cancer have shown that metabolic activity varies between tumors, and even between regions of the same tumor, in ways not predicted by genotype alone (28). Direct characterization of metabolism requires proteomics, metabolomics, isotope tracing or functional assays, most of which are not yet validated for treatment selection.

6.1 Implications for the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach

The proposed Five-Axis framework targets glucose and metabolic signaling, mitochondrial function, the cytoskeleton and mitosis, stress signaling, and circadian and redox biology, using repurposed agents such as metformin, doxycycline, mebendazole, propranolol and melatonin (29). Combined DNA and RNA profiling could help generate hypotheses about which of these pathways is most active in an individual tumor, for example by identifying a prominent glycolytic, mitochondrial or hypoxic program.

However, there is currently no prospective evidence that tumor mutations or expression signatures can be used to select or dose these agents. The most defensible approach is to integrate DNA alterations, RNA expression, protein biomarkers, clinical features and published treatment evidence, and to use functional metabolic testing where available, ideally within research protocols.

7. Tumor Heterogeneity and Repeat Testing

A biopsy captures only part of a tumor at a single point in time. In a landmark study of kidney cancers, about two-thirds of mutations were not present in every region sampled (3). This has three implications:

1. A targetable mutation does not guarantee that every cancer cell depends on it.

2. The molecular profile can change during treatment, as resistant subclones are selected.

3. Repeat testing at progression may reveal acquired resistance mechanisms and new treatment options.

RNA expression is even more dynamic than DNA, so a single RNA profile is a snapshot of one region at one moment.

Liquid biopsy, which analyzes circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood, can identify emerging alterations without another tissue biopsy. Its sensitivity depends on tumor type, disease burden and how much DNA the tumor sheds, so a negative result does not exclude an actionable alteration (8).

8. Molecular Residual Disease

One of the most promising developments in precision oncology is the use of ctDNA to detect molecular residual disease (MRD) after curative surgery, when imaging shows no cancer but microscopic disease remains. In colorectal cancer, postoperative ctDNA positivity strongly predicts recurrence, often months before it is visible on imaging (30). In the randomized DYNAMIC trial in stage II colon cancer, a ctDNA-guided strategy reduced the use of adjuvant chemotherapy from 28% to 15% without compromising recurrence-free survival (31). In the GALAXY cohort, adjuvant chemotherapy benefited ctDNA-positive patients, whereas ctDNA-negative patients had a low risk of recurrence (32).

Several distinctions are important:

ctDNA positivity is a powerful prognostic marker.

ctDNA negativity does not guarantee cure.

Whether changing treatment on the basis of ctDNA improves survival must be established for each clinical setting.

MRD-guided treatment is not yet standard across all cancers.

9. A Practical Framework for Molecular Testing

Molecular testing is most useful when it is planned around the clinical questions it must answer:

1. Establish the diagnosis: cancer type, histology, grade and tumor, node, metastasis (TNM) stage.

2. Perform appropriate molecular profiling: next-generation sequencing (NGS) of DNA, RNA sequencing for fusions and expression when relevant, protein biomarkers and germline testing when indicated.

3. Assess prognosis: recurrence risk, aggressive features and molecular subtype.

4. Identify vulnerabilities: validated drug targets, immune biomarkers and resistance pathways, ranked by strength of evidence (33).

5. Individualize treatment: surgery, radiation, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, supportive care and clinical trials.

6. Monitor and adapt: imaging, clinical response, ctDNA where validated and repeat profiling at progression.

Table 5. Matching the test to the clinical question

9.1 Contents of a comprehensive molecular report

For cancers in which broad profiling is indicated, the report should address the histological diagnosis and stage; driver mutations; fusions, splice variants and amplifications (including RNA-based results); tumor suppressor alterations; microsatellite instability or mismatch repair status; tumor mutational burden; programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and other protein biomarkers; a classification of how actionable each finding is, separating approved therapies from investigational hypotheses (33, 34); resistance-associated alterations; indications for germline testing; and relevant clinical trials. Not every test is needed for every cancer; the extent of testing should depend on the tumor type, stage, available therapies and whether the results would change management.

10. Limitations of RNA Sequencing

RNA sequencing has several limitations that must be considered alongside its strengths (7):

Sample quality. RNA degrades more readily than DNA, and RNA extracted from archived, formalin-fixed tissue may be unreliable.

Mixed cell populations. Conventional (bulk) RNA sequencing measures a mixture of cancer, immune, stromal and other cells, which complicates interpretation. Single-cell and spatial methods address this but remain research tools.

Temporal variability. Expression changes over time and with treatment, so one biopsy is one snapshot.

Limited actionability. Many transcriptomic findings are not yet clinically actionable; identifying an overexpressed pathway does not prove that inhibiting it will improve outcomes.

11. Conclusions

Cancer prognosis can no longer be understood solely through tumor size, grade and anatomical stage. Molecular analysis reveals the drivers of malignancy, mechanisms of resistance and features associated with recurrence and survival. Four principles should guide interpretation:

1. Context matters. The same mutation does not carry the same meaning in every cancer; its significance depends on the tissue of origin, co-occurring alterations, stage and treatment.

2. A vulnerability is not a proven target. Identifying a molecular abnormality does not establish that inhibiting it will improve survival; clinical validation remains essential.

3. DNA and RNA sequencing are complementary. DNA sequencing shows what the tumor carries; RNA sequencing shows what it is expressing, detects fusions and splice variants that DNA panels miss, and underpins validated prognostic signatures. The strongest approach uses both, selectively, when they answer clinically meaningful questions.

4. Genotype and expression do not equal metabolic phenotype. Genomic and transcriptomic profiling can suggest metabolic vulnerabilities, but actual dependence on a fuel or pathway requires functional evidence.

The future of precision oncology lies in integrating genomic and transcriptomic profiling, protein biomarkers, functional tumor biology, immune characterization, metabolic phenotyping and longitudinal monitoring. The objective is not simply to identify mutations, but to understand which biological abnormalities actually drive a tumor’s behavior, and which can be exploited safely and effectively to improve patient outcomes.

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