Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3d

Yes, this study raises several important and thought-provoking questions. Ideally, the findings should be confirmed in a larger randomized controlled trial. However, given the encouraging results, I would be reluctant to accept placebo if I were a patient in such a trial, although whether genuine clinical equipoise still exists remains debatable.

My view is that vitamin C supplementation at 1 g daily deserves serious consideration in patients with hematological malignancies. It is inexpensive, well tolerated, and readily accessible. While definitive evidence of clinical benefit is still needed, the potential benefits, low cost, and favorable safety profile make this an intervention worthy of serious discussion.

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6 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2d

Thanks. I must say I dont really understand this Zeta potential business... it is to complex for my simple brain. Einstein once said "make it as simple as you can but not any simpler"

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