Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
3h

Paul, this is one of the best summaries of Vitamin D I have ever read! In particular, I appreciate your recommendations about dosing of Vit D and the importance of taking Vitamin D with Vitamin K and magnesium. Thanks for your excellent summary!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Marlene Mc's avatar
Marlene Mc
3h

Thank you Dr. Marik! Where can I find high quality D3 for $15 a year?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture