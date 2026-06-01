This post steps away from my usual focus on cancer and metabolic disease and instead shares a deeply personal story: how I was pushed out of clinical medicine. COVID forced me to confront just how profoundly—and, at times, deliberately—dysfunctional our medical system has become. What began as unease at guidelines and hospital policies evolved into the realization that dissent, nuance, and true patient‑centered care were no longer welcome.

In this post, I’ll describe what it felt like from the inside: the pressure to conform, the quiet punishments for asking hard questions, and the moment it became clear that staying would mean betraying my own ethics. This is not just my story; it is a case study in how a system can lose its way, and what that means for every patient who walks through a clinic door. If you care about medicine, about trust, and about what happens when clinicians are no longer allowed to think for themselves, this is a story you need to read.

COVID changed my life forever.

After more than 40 years practicing medicine, I believed I understood how scientific medicine functioned. I devoted my career to patient care, academic medicine, teaching, and research. I became the only tenured professor in my department, received a national teaching award from the American College of Physicians, achieved board certification in four specialties across three countries, and published more than 500 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Throughout my career, I never received a single patient complaint and was never sued. My students consistently gave me outstanding evaluations, and I genuinely believed that medicine—while imperfect—was fundamentally grounded in:

scientific inquiry,

open debate,

intellectual honesty,

and the pursuit of truth.

COVID shattered that belief.

The pandemic exposed something I had not fully appreciated: modern medicine is not governed only by science. It is also shaped by:

politics,

institutional power,

pharmaceutical influence,

bureaucratic control,

media narratives,

financial interests,

and ideological conformity.

Most disturbing of all, I learned how dangerous it can become for physicians who publicly question institutional orthodoxy.

During the pandemic, I increasingly raised concerns regarding:

lockdowns,

suppression of early treatment,

masking policies,

vaccine mandates,

denial of natural immunity,

school closures,

and the widening disconnect between evolving evidence and official public messaging.

Rather than being debated scientifically, many dissenting physicians were attacked personally and professionally.

I experienced this firsthand.

Despite decades of academic and clinical service, I was subjected to what can only be described as a sham peer-review process—a mechanism hospitals have historically used to remove physicians considered disruptive or politically inconvenient rather than genuinely dangerous. The process was never designed to determine truth. The outcome appeared predetermined from the outset.

I was accused of a series of extraordinary and demonstrably false allegations involving patient care, resident interactions, nursing conduct, and conversations with patients’ families. These accusations bore little resemblance to reality, yet they became the basis for formal disciplinary proceedings. I ultimately found myself before a hostile Medical Executive Committee proceeding that resembled less a scientific review than a predetermined tribunal (a Kangaroo court). The process culminated in the permanent destruction of my medical career and the revocation of my credentials. This was followed by the American Board Of Internal Medicine (ABIM) revoking all my board certifications. The irony was that the ABIM considered Dr Kory and myself “misinformationists” and a threat to the American public.

What disturbed me most was not simply the personal loss itself, but what the experience revealed about modern medicine.

Scientific disagreement had become dangerous.

The central question was no longer:

“Is this physician correct?”

Instead, the question increasingly became:

“Does this physician threaten institutional authority?”

That distinction fundamentally changed medicine.

COVID revealed how rapidly medicine can abandon:

scientific humility,

open inquiry,

individualized thinking,

clinical judgment,

and honest debate.

Instead, medicine increasingly became:

centralized, bureaucratic, ideological, and narrative-driven.

At the same time, some of the most consequential misinformation during the pandemic originated not from fringe voices, but from major institutions themselves, including the World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, the CDC, academic journals, and public health authorities.

COVID ultimately became far more than a viral pandemic. It became a revealing stress test of:

scientific integrity,

institutional credibility,

academic medicine,

and the culture of modern biomedical science itself.

What follows are the lessons I learned from that experience—and why I believe the pandemic exposed profound structural problems within modern medicine that extend far beyond COVID itself.

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