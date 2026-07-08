Most people believe cancer is primarily a genetic disease caused largely by bad luck.

This belief has been reinforced for decades by:

pharmaceutical advertising,

public health campaigns,

academic medicine,

and the modern oncology industry.

The public is repeatedly told that:

cancer is largely unavoidable,

early detection is the key,

and treatment breakthroughs will eventually solve the problem.

What receives far less attention is a profoundly uncomfortable reality:

many cancers are strongly influenced by metabolic health, chronic inflammation, environmental exposure, and lifestyle factors.

This does not mean cancer is entirely preventable.

Nor does it mean every patient caused their disease.

Cancer is extraordinarily complex.

However, the public is rarely told how strongly modern lifestyle patterns may contribute to:

cancer initiation,

progression,

recurrence,

and metastatic spread.

The dominant cancer narrative often focuses almost exclusively on:

genes,

mutations,

chemotherapy,

immunotherapy,

and precision oncology.

Meanwhile, far less attention is directed toward:

obesity,

insulin resistance,

ultra-processed foods,

chronic inflammation,

mitochondrial dysfunction,

circadian disruption,

environmental toxins,

sedentary behavior,

and metabolic disease.

Yet these factors likely play a central role in the modern cancer epidemic.

Cancer Rates Continue to Rise

Despite extraordinary technological advances in oncology:

cancer incidence continues to increase globally,

particularly among:

younger adults.

This increase parallels dramatic rises in:

obesity,

type 2 diabetes,

insulin resistance,

metabolic syndrome,

sedentary lifestyles,

ultra-processed food consumption,

chronic inflammation,

and environmental toxic exposure.

These trends are unlikely to be coincidental.

Modern humans now live in profoundly metabolically abnormal environments.

The Public Is Rarely Told That Obesity Is One of the Strongest Cancer Risk Factors

Obesity is not simply a cosmetic issue.

It is a powerful metabolic and inflammatory state.

Excess adipose tissue functions as:

an active endocrine and inflammatory organ.

Obesity promotes:

insulin resistance,

hyperinsulinemia,

elevated IGF-1,

chronic inflammation,

oxidative stress,

estrogen excess,

immune dysfunction,

and mitochondrial abnormalities.

All of these processes may promote cancer development.

Obesity is strongly associated with increased risk of:

breast cancer,

colorectal cancer,

pancreatic cancer,

liver cancer,

endometrial cancer,

esophageal cancer,

kidney cancer,

and many others.

Yet public messaging often minimizes the magnitude of this relationship.

Insulin Resistance: The Hidden Driver

One of the least discussed contributors to cancer is:

chronic hyperinsulinemia.

Many people think insulin resistance only relates to diabetes.

In reality, insulin is also:

a powerful growth signal.

Chronically elevated insulin and IGF-1 signaling promote:

cellular proliferation,

mTOR activation,

angiogenesis,

inflammation,

and anti-apoptotic signaling.

Cancer cells often exploit these pathways aggressively.

Modern diets characterized by:

refined carbohydrates,

sugar,

ultra-processed foods,

and frequent eating

may create persistently elevated insulin signaling throughout life.

Yet most oncology discussions barely mention insulin.

Sugar and Cancer: The Public Conversation Is Oversimplified

The statement:

“Sugar does not feed cancer”

is both technically simplistic and biologically misleading.

All cells use glucose.

However:

many cancer cells are extraordinarily glucose-dependent.

This phenomenon—known as the:

Warburg effect

—is one of the oldest observations in cancer biology.

Many tumors preferentially utilize:

glycolysis,

glucose fermentation,

and abnormal mitochondrial metabolism,

even in the presence of oxygen.

This does not mean:

“eating sugar directly causes cancer overnight.”

However, chronic:

hyperglycemia,

hyperinsulinemia,

obesity,

and metabolic dysfunction

likely create a biologic environment favorable to cancer progression.

The public rarely hears this nuance.

Ultra-Processed Foods and Chronic Inflammation

Modern diets are dominated by:

refined carbohydrates,

industrial seed oils,

additives,

preservatives,

emulsifiers,

and highly processed foods.

These dietary patterns contribute to:

chronic inflammation,

obesity,

gut dysbiosis,

insulin resistance,

mitochondrial dysfunction,

and oxidative stress.

Chronic inflammation is now recognized as:

one of the hallmarks of cancer.

Yet mainstream prevention messaging often focuses far more on:

screening,

pharmaceuticals,

and genetics

than on metabolic health.

The Public Is Rarely Told That Muscle Mass Matters

Cancer prevention is not only about body weight.

Muscle tissue is a major regulator of:

glucose metabolism,

insulin sensitivity,

inflammation,

and mitochondrial health.

Sedentary lifestyles contribute to:

sarcopenia,

insulin resistance,

metabolic dysfunction,

and chronic inflammation.

Exercise is one of the most powerful anti-cancer interventions available.

Physical activity improves:

insulin sensitivity,

immune surveillance,

mitochondrial function,

inflammatory regulation,

and metabolic flexibility.

Yet exercise remains dramatically underemphasized in mainstream oncology discussions.

Vitamin D and Sunlight

Vitamin D deficiency is extremely common in modern society.

Vitamin D influences:

immune regulation,

inflammation,

cell differentiation,

apoptosis,

and mitochondrial function.

Low vitamin D levels are associated with increased risk and worse outcomes in several cancers.

At the same time, public fear of sunlight has increased dramatically.

While excessive UV exposure can clearly increase skin cancer risk, modern messaging often ignores:

the physiologic importance of sunlight.

Sunlight influences:

vitamin D,

circadian biology,

mitochondrial signaling,

nitric oxide release,

immune regulation,

and mood.

The relationship between sunlight and health is far more nuanced than:

“sunlight is dangerous.”

Circadian Disruption and Cancer

Modern humans increasingly live in environments profoundly disconnected from natural circadian rhythms.

Artificial light exposure,

poor sleep,

shift work,

chronic stress,

and nighttime screen exposure

all disrupt:

melatonin production,

mitochondrial biology,

immune regulation,

and metabolic health.

The World Health Organization has classified shift work involving circadian disruption as:

probably carcinogenic.

Yet the public rarely hears how strongly:

sleep,

circadian rhythm,

and light exposure

may influence cancer biology.

Environmental Toxins

Modern humans are exposed to:

pesticides,

plastics,

microplastics,

endocrine disruptors,

industrial chemicals,

air pollution,

heavy metals,

and food contaminants

on an unprecedented scale.

Many of these compounds may contribute to:

oxidative stress,

hormonal disruption,

inflammation,

mitochondrial injury,

and carcinogenesis.

Yet prevention discussions often focus narrowly on:

smoking,

while broader environmental exposures receive far less public attention.

Alcohol: The Risk Few Want to Discuss

Alcohol is a recognized carcinogen.

It increases risk of:

breast cancer,

colorectal cancer,

esophageal cancer,

liver cancer,

and head and neck cancers.

However, alcohol occupies a socially protected cultural position.

As a result:

public messaging about alcohol risk is often surprisingly muted.

The Public Is Told Screening Equals Prevention

Screening is important.

But:

screening is not prevention.

Mammograms,

colonoscopies,

PSA testing,

and CT scans detect disease.

They do not necessarily address:

why cancer developed,

metabolic dysfunction,

chronic inflammation,

or environmental contributors.

True prevention requires addressing:

the biologic terrain in which cancer develops.

The Pharmaceuticalization of Cancer Prevention

Modern medicine often favors:

drugs,

vaccines,

procedures,

and technological interventions.

Lifestyle-based prevention receives comparatively little institutional emphasis because:

prevention is difficult to monetize.

There is no massive financial industry built around:

reducing sugar intake,

restoring metabolic health,

improving sleep,

encouraging exercise,

or eliminating ultra-processed foods.

The economic structure of medicine naturally favors:

treatment over prevention.

Stress, Isolation, and Chronic Disease

Psychological stress profoundly affects:

cortisol,

immune regulation,

inflammation,

mitochondrial function,

and metabolic health.

Modern society increasingly produces:

chronic stress,

loneliness,

social isolation,

sleep deprivation,

and digital overstimulation.

These factors likely contribute to:

systemic inflammatory dysfunction.

Human beings are not simply biochemical machines.

They are:

social,

emotional,

metabolic,

and psychological organisms simultaneously.

The Metabolic Theory of Cancer Changes Prevention

If cancer is viewed purely as:

a genetic mutation disease,

then prevention appears limited.

However, if cancer is also viewed as:

a metabolic,

mitochondrial,

inflammatory,

and environmental disease,

then prevention becomes far more biologically plausible.

This perspective shifts focus toward:

metabolic health,

mitochondrial resilience,

inflammation reduction,

insulin sensitivity,

exercise,

circadian health,

and environmental optimization.

Prevention Requires a Systems Biology Approach

Cancer does not arise from a single cause.

It emerges from:

genetic susceptibility,

metabolic dysfunction,

inflammatory signaling,

environmental exposure,

immune dysregulation,

mitochondrial injury,

and evolutionary adaptation.

This means prevention must also be:

multi-dimensional.

No single intervention is sufficient.

The goal is to create:

a biologic environment less favorable to malignant transformation.

What True Cancer Prevention Likely Looks Like

Although no strategy guarantees prevention, evidence increasingly supports:

maintaining healthy body composition,

preserving muscle mass,

exercising regularly,

improving insulin sensitivity,

reducing ultra-processed food intake,

avoiding smoking,

moderating alcohol,

optimizing sleep,

maintaining circadian health,

reducing chronic inflammation,

optimizing vitamin D,

and minimizing toxic environmental exposure.

These interventions influence:

metabolism,

inflammation,

mitochondrial function,

immune surveillance,

and systemic resilience simultaneously.

Conclusion

The public is often told that cancer is largely:

genetic,

random,

and unavoidable.

What receives far less attention is the profound role played by:

metabolic dysfunction,

chronic inflammation,

obesity,

insulin resistance,

environmental toxins,

circadian disruption,

and lifestyle patterns.

Modern cancer prevention remains overly focused on:

screening,

pharmaceutical intervention,

and technological solutions,

while underemphasizing:

metabolic health,

nutrition,

exercise,

mitochondrial biology,

and systems-level prevention.

Cancer is extraordinarily complex, and no prevention strategy is perfect.

However, the emerging science increasingly suggests that:

the biologic terrain in which cancer develops matters enormously.

The future of cancer prevention may ultimately depend not only on:

finding cancer earlier,

or:

developing better drugs,

but on:

restoring metabolic and biologic health before cancer develops in the first place.

See the ROOTS Protocols for preventing Cancer.

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.