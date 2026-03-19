Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
14h

Great idea when you dont have cancer.

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Crazy Polack
11h

A few advanced points learned along the way:

Broad genetic testing to determine your individual SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphism) is a great way to fine tune your dietary intake. Some of us metabolize excess saturated fat into glucose, others excess protein, others have methylation issues. None of these can be well understood without the genetic testing (3×4, Nutrition Genome, etc.)

Good fats (EVOO, Avocado Oil, Cod Liver Oil) are critical to maintaining blood sugar, especially when you are taking in more carbs than normal.

Transitioning to a carb restricted or even ketogenic diet is not easy for most, and switching overnight leads to failure for many as they crash hard due to terrible metabolic health. While it may be tempting in the face of a cancer diagnosis to turn on a dime, you need a very committed attitude and strong constitution to do that.

Instead, phasing in fats and phasing out carbs over two weeks works better for a lot of people, and increases their chance of making it on the low card path.

What’s the right balance of fat, protein, and carbs? For clinical ketosis, around 85% fat, 10-12% protein and 3-5% carbs. That’s only two servings of Brussels sprouts of carbs…

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