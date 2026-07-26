Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Nancy P -Cheryls Legacy's avatar
Nancy P -Cheryls Legacy
2h

Well said! You hit all of the points perfectly.

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1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
3h

You’re absolutely correct with the “adherence to protocols, checklists, and electronic prompts rather than independent clinical reasoning.”

Even back in the 90s I remember one class I was teaching. I asked the students if, instead of a lecture, they’d like to go over to the hospital and observe some real clinical stuff. All I got was confused looks and “uh, is it on the exam?”

Learning to check the right boxes is what’s passing for “medicine” these days. 🤦

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