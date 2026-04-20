Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Rodney's avatar
Rodney
14h

It sure looks like the simple answer to cancer is hard core carnivore.

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Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
14h

Bravo, Dr. Marik. Diet is not only overlooked, it’s been wiped out of our public education. We need to get Home Ec reinstated in our schools. I believe (and please correct me if I’m wrong) that it’s only through home cooking that people can have the right diet and truly know what they’re putting in their bodies. Doesn’t have to be every meal, but too many of the people I know never cook and only eat prepared foods. And their children are suffering from this way of life.

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