For most of the twentieth century, systemic cancer treatment meant cytotoxic chemotherapy. Cancer cells generally divide rapidly, so drugs that interfere with DNA replication or mitosis damage them preferentially. But chemotherapy is not truly cancer-specific: normal dividing tissues are injured too, which explains the familiar toxicities in the bone marrow, gut, hair follicles and reproductive organs.

Chemotherapy remains potentially curative in testicular cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, many childhood cancers, several leukemias and lymphomas, and selected breast, ovarian and other cancers, although its benefit varies enormously by cancer type, stage and setting. The question is therefore not whether chemotherapy works. It is whether the era in which chemotherapy is the default systemic response to cancer is ending, and for whom. The answer looks very different in a Boston cancer centre than in a district hospital in Malawi, Bihar or rural Peru.

What Did Chemotherapy Actually Achieve?

A provocative 2004 analysis by Morgan, Ward and Barton estimated the contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival among adults with 22 major cancers (1). Combining randomized trial data with 1998 population cancer registry data, they estimated that chemotherapy accounted for about 2.3% of 5-year survival in Australia and 2.1% in the United States.

These figures are widely quoted and widely misread. They do not mean that chemotherapy benefits only 2% of patients who receive it. The analysis asked a narrower question: what is the incremental contribution of curative or adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival across the entire adult population with those cancers, most of whom were cured by surgery, never received chemotherapy, or had cancers in which chemotherapy offered little. By design, it also excluded palliative chemotherapy.

The benefit was strikingly uneven. Highly chemosensitive cancers such as testicular cancer and Hodgkin lymphoma derived substantial benefit; for several common solid tumors the incremental contribution was small. The analysis is now more than two decades old and cannot estimate the contribution of modern systemic therapy, which includes chemotherapy, targeted agents, immunotherapy, endocrine therapy, antibody-drug conjugates and cellular therapies.

The paper nonetheless raised a question that matters more today, not less: how much meaningful survival does a systemic treatment buy, and at what cost in toxicity, quality of life and money?

The Emergence of Precision Oncology

The molecular revolution changed how cancer is defined. A tumor is now characterized not only by its organ of origin but by the molecular alterations that sustain it, such as changes in EGFR, ALK, BRAF, HER2, RET, NTRK and KRAS, or defects in DNA repair that can be exploited by PARP inhibitors. Instead of asking:

“Which cytotoxic drug kills this type of cancer?”

precision oncology asks:

“What is driving this patient’s tumor, and can that vulnerability be targeted?”

Precision oncology did not begin with genomics. Endocrine therapy for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, guided by a simple stain and delivered with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor, has been biomarker-directed therapy since the 1970s and remains the world’s most widely used and most affordable targeted treatment. The newest expression of the idea is tumor-agnostic therapy: drugs approved for a molecular feature, such as an NTRK fusion or mismatch-repair deficiency, regardless of where the cancer arose (2).

Immunotherapy Changed the Landscape Again

Checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1, PD-L1 and CTLA-4 do not attack cancer cells directly; they release the brakes that stop T cells from attacking the tumor. In lung cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer and mismatch-repair-deficient tumors they produce durable responses in a subset of patients. In the KEYNOTE-024 trial, patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and high PD-L1 expression had a 5-year survival of 31.9% with first-line pembrolizumab versus 16.3% with platinum chemotherapy (3).

Yet many patients never respond, others respond and then become resistant, and immune-related toxicity can be severe and occasionally permanent. Research increasingly focuses on rational combinations of immunotherapy with targeted therapy, radiation, chemotherapy and vaccines. The future lies not in replacing one universal treatment with another but in selecting and combining treatments according to tumor biology.

Has Modern Oncology Delivered Large Survival Gains?

Del Paggio and colleagues examined 298 randomized trials of systemic therapy for breast, colorectal and lung cancer published between 2010 and 2020 (4). 57% of experimental treatments were molecular inhibitors and only 28% were cytotoxic agents. But among positive trials, the median gain in overall survival was 3.4 months and in progression-free survival 2.9 months; surrogate endpoints were increasingly common, and industry funded 89% of the trials.

A therapy can be molecularly elegant, statistically significant and approved by regulators while offering a modest absolute benefit. Precision should not lower the evidentiary bar. If anything, rising cost and complexity make careful assessment of overall survival, quality of life, toxicity, absolute benefit and cost more important, not less. A new therapy is not a major advance merely because it targets a mutation or improves a surrogate endpoint. That is the message of the Common Sense Oncology movement (5) and of the ESMO Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (6).

The Price of Precision: Lung Cancer as the Test Case

No disease captures both the promise and the problem of precision oncology better than non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer death, responsible for about 1.9 million deaths a year, nearly one in five cancer deaths (7). It is not a disease of wealthy countries: roughly four in ten of the world’s lung cancers are diagnosed in China alone (8), and the burden is rising across Asia, Latin America and Africa.

NSCLC is also the showcase of precision oncology. More than ten molecular drivers now have approved targeted drugs: EGFR mutations (osimertinib, erlotinib, gefitinib, afatinib), ALK and ROS1 rearrangements, MET exon 14 skipping, RET and NTRK fusions, BRAF V600E, HER2 mutations and KRAS G12C. Patients without a targetable driver receive immunotherapy with or without chemotherapy, and for a patient with an EGFR-mutant or ALK-rearranged tumor, median survival is now measured in years rather than months. Biology makes this a global question: EGFR mutations occur in 51% of Asian patients with advanced lung adenocarcinoma, several times the Western rate (9). The patients most likely to benefit from EGFR-targeted therapy live disproportionately in middle-income countries.

Figure. Precision oncology and the Five-Axis Metabolic Trap in NSCLC. The left panel shows driver-matched targeted therapies and immunotherapy, supported by randomized evidence, at estimated U.S. costs of $160,000 to $300,000 per patient per year. The right panel shows repurposed drugs, nutraceuticals and dietary strategies grouped by the biological process they are proposed to target, at $5 to $300 per year. The Five-Axis model is an investigational adjunctive framework; the “expected benefits” shown at the bottom are hypotheses to be tested, not demonstrated clinical outcomes.

At U.S. list prices, a year of targeted therapy or immunotherapy for NSCLC costs $160,000 to $300,000. Even in India, branded osimertinib costs about ₹233,000 (roughly $2,800) a month, many times the average monthly income (10), and Indian oncologists have reported giving it weekly or on alternate days because patients paying out of pocket cannot afford the standard dose (11). Yet gefitinib, which outperformed carboplatin-paclitaxel in EGFR-mutant patients in the IPASS trial (12), costs about ₹1,150 (roughly $14) a month through India’s Jan Aushadhi generic program (10). In much of the world, the limiting factor for EGFR-targeted therapy is no longer the drug but the molecular test.

So, Is Chemotherapy Becoming Obsolete?

In wealthy health systems: no, but its role is changing. Chemotherapy still cures some cancers, reduces recurrence as adjuvant or neoadjuvant therapy, shrinks advanced tumors quickly and often enhances immunotherapy (2). What is fading is chemotherapy as the automatic first response to every cancer. In EGFR-mutant or ALK-rearranged lung cancer, targeted therapy now comes first; in lung cancer without a driver, immunotherapy alone or with chemotherapy is standard; elsewhere, chemotherapy remains the backbone on which newer drugs are layered. The shift is from

But that sequence assumes what most of the world lacks: a pathologist, a molecular laboratory, a reliable drug supply and a way to pay. Discussions of precision oncology tend to proceed as if the United States were the world. It is not.

The View from the Rest of the World

Where cancer actually occurs

The United States, with about 4% of the world’s population, records roughly 12% of new cancer diagnoses, reflecting an older population and intensive screening, but only about 6.5% of cancer deaths. More than 93% of people who die of cancer die outside the United States, and about 70% in low- and middle-income countries, which receive roughly 5% of global cancer spending (13).

The gap between where cancer is diagnosed and where it kills is the clearest measure of unequal care. In Ethiopia, breast cancer incidence is about 60% lower than in the United States, yet mortality is about twice as high (14). Nearly 80% of breast and cervical cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (15). More than 80% of children with cancer survive five years in high-income countries, compared with fewer than 30% in many low- and middle-income countries, where about 90% of children with cancer live (16).

What do these countries use? Mostly chemotherapy, when they can get it

Lower-income countries rely on chemotherapy, together with surgery and, where available, radiotherapy. Old, off-patent drugs such as doxorubicin, cisplatin, carboplatin, paclitaxel, cyclophosphamide and 5-fluorouracil form the backbone of systemic treatment, alongside tamoxifen. This is not merely second best: when nearly 1,000 oncologists in 82 countries named the medicines of greatest benefit to their patients, 12 of the top 20 were cytotoxic drugs (17). For early breast cancer, childhood leukemia, Hodgkin and Burkitt lymphoma, generic chemotherapy is the treatment that cures.

Yet even chemotherapy is not reliably available. Essential cancer medicines were universally available to only 9% to 54% of patients in low- and lower-middle-income countries, versus 68% to 94% in high-income countries, and 13% to 68% of oncologists in poorer countries reported that patients faced catastrophic out-of-pocket costs (17). In four sub-Saharan African countries, nearly one in five oncology medicines tested was substandard or falsified (16).

The real bottlenecks are not molecular

For most patients in low-resource settings, the decisive problems arise long before any choice between chemotherapy and targeted therapy:

Late diagnosis: most patients present with advanced disease, when cure is no longer possible with any therapy.

Pathology: many regions lack the pathologists and laboratories needed for a basic diagnosis, let alone an EGFR test.

Radiotherapy: more than 70% of Africa’s population lacks access to radiotherapy (13), needed by about half of all cancer patients.

Surgery, workforce and money: safe surgery and trained staff are scarce, and families paying out of pocket often abandon treatment.

The highest-yield interventions are often not drugs at all: tobacco control, hepatitis B vaccination, cervical screening, early breast cancer detection, pathology, radiotherapy and affordable surgery.

How targeted therapy has reached poorer countries

Where precision oncology has arrived, it has done so through price. In India, branded imatinib for chronic myeloid leukemia cost about $2,666 a month while generics cost $177 to $266 (18); the Supreme Court’s 2013 Novartis decision kept the generics on the market. Biosimilar trastuzumab and rituximab have cut the cost of HER2-targeted breast cancer and lymphoma treatment. In 2025 the WHO added pembrolizumab to its Essential Medicines List for cervical, colorectal and lung cancer (19), but listing is only a first step; price, diagnostics and infrastructure still decide who receives it.

Frugal oncology: doing more with less

Some of the most important trials in global oncology test cheaper ways of using existing drugs. At Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, adding nivolumab at 20 mg every three weeks, a fraction of the standard dose, to an oral metronomic regimen of low-dose methotrexate, celecoxib and erlotinib in advanced head and neck cancer raised one-year survival from 16.3% to 43.4% (20). In a 422-patient phase 3 trial presented in 2026, the same oral regimen plus ultra-low-dose nivolumab beat intravenous paclitaxel-carboplatin (median survival 10.3 vs 6.2 months) with less toxicity, at about $230 a month (21). The same centre showed in 1,583 women that injecting inexpensive lidocaine around a breast tumor before surgery improved 5-year overall survival from 86.4% to 90.1% (22).

Metronomic chemotherapy, continuous low doses of oral cytotoxic drugs given at home with modest toxicity, is increasingly used in palliative settings where intravenous regimens are impractical. These examples make two points. First, chemotherapy in low-resource settings is not a static relic; it is being reinvented. Second, the doses, durations and prices of modern drugs are commercial decisions as much as pharmacological ones. Many expensive regimens have never been tested at lower doses or for shorter durations, because no sponsor has an incentive to ask.

Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals: A Rational Strategy When Expensive Drugs Are Out of Reach

If proven targeted therapy and immunotherapy are out of reach for most of the world’s patients, what about drugs that are within reach? Metformin, mebendazole, propranolol, doxycycline and statins are old, off-patent and available almost everywhere; most are on the WHO Essential Medicines List for other indications (23). Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, melatonin and curcumin cost a few dollars a month, and a low-glycemic diet costs nothing.

For a patient with advanced lung cancer in Lagos, Lucknow or La Paz who cannot obtain osimertinib or pembrolizumab, the realistic choice is not between a repurposed drug and a $200,000 targeted therapy. It is between generic chemotherapy alone and generic chemotherapy combined with inexpensive agents that have a strong biological rationale and decades of safety data, and for many patients the alternative is no treatment at all.

Changing the question changes the threshold of evidence

Medicine rightly demands strong evidence before adopting treatments that are expensive, toxic or likely to displace something better. None of these conditions applies to an agent that:

has a well-characterized mechanism relevant to the biology of the tumor;

has been used safely in millions of people for decades;

costs a few dollars a month;

does not interfere with the chemotherapy the patient is receiving; and

has at least some supporting human data.

For such agents, the balance of expected benefit and harm reasonably favors offering them, provided the patient understands that benefit is not proven.

Waiting for definitive proof is not a neutral choice. Because these drugs cannot be patented, industry will almost certainly never fund the phase 3 trials that would provide it, and for a patient whose survival is measured in months, waiting for proof that will never come means forgoing a potentially helpful, low-risk treatment. The Tata Memorial regimen, built largely from old and repurposed drugs, and the lidocaine trial show that in resource-limited oncology, repurposing is not fringe medicine; it is increasingly how progress is made (20, 22).

Agents with the strongest rationale in lung cancer

Metformin (metabolic pressure). The best-supported candidate. It lowers insulin and IGF-1, activates AMPK, inhibits mTOR and suppresses mitochondrial complex I, pathways central to tumor growth and to targeted-therapy resistance (24), and has been used safely for more than 60 years. In a randomized phase 2 trial of 139 patients with EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma in Mexico City, adding metformin to an EGFR inhibitor improved median progression-free survival from 9.9 to 13.1 months and overall survival from 17.5 to 31.7 months (25). A Chinese trial in non-diabetic patients was negative (26), so the signal is unsettled, but the potential gain is large relative to the risk and cost.

Mebendazole (cytoskeleton and mitosis). This anthelmintic disrupts microtubules, the same target as vinca alkaloids and taxanes, and showed potent activity against lung cancer cells and in animal models (27, 28). It has been given to hundreds of millions of children in deworming programs. Clinical lung cancer data are limited to case reports; at the higher doses used in oncology, liver enzymes and blood counts should be monitored.

Propranolol (tumor microenvironment). Beta-adrenergic stress signaling promotes angiogenesis, invasion and immune suppression (29). Among 722 patients with NSCLC treated with radiotherapy at MD Anderson, beta-blocker use was associated with a 22% lower risk of death and a 33% lower risk of distant metastasis (30). It costs pennies a day; asthma, bradycardia and hypotension are the main contraindications.

Doxycycline (mitochondria and stem cells). By inhibiting mitochondrial protein synthesis, it targets the cancer stem cells implicated in relapse and resistance (31). Long-term safety is well established; human cancer data remain limited.

Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D (immune and supportive). Fish oil during first-line chemotherapy for NSCLC was associated with higher response rates and better preservation of weight and muscle (32), important because cachexia drives much of lung cancer mortality. Vitamin D deficiency should be corrected; in resected NSCLC, supplementation improved relapse-free survival in patients with early-stage adenocarcinoma and low baseline levels (33).

Statins. They block the mevalonate pathway that feeds tumor growth, but adding simvastatin to gefitinib did not improve outcomes overall (34); they are most attractive when there is also a cardiovascular indication.

Nutraceuticals and melatonin. Curcumin, EGCG (green tea), sulforaphane, resveratrol/pterostilbene, quercetin and melatonin have extensive preclinical data across all five axes and excellent safety records as food-derived or endogenous compounds. Their main limitations are poor oral absorption and, for some, effects on drug-metabolizing enzymes. They are best used as second-tier additions, in better-absorbed formulations and after checking for interactions.

Diet. A low-glycemic diet that avoids refined sugar, combined where feasible with time-restricted eating, lowers insulin and IGF-1 signaling at no cost and complements the action of metformin.

Pairing adjuncts with affordable chemotherapy

Generic platinum doublets (carboplatin or cisplatin with paclitaxel, gemcitabine, vinorelbine or pemetrexed) remain the backbone of lung cancer treatment across most of the world (23). A rational low-cost strategy for a patient who cannot obtain branded targeted therapy or immunotherapy is:

Test for EGFR mutations wherever possible and, if positive, use generic gefitinib or erlotinib (10, 12).

Otherwise, give generic platinum-based chemotherapy.

From the start of treatment, add a few adjuncts with complementary mechanisms, such as metformin, mebendazole, propranolol, omega-3 and vitamin D, together with a low-glycemic diet.

This approach places the adjuncts where they are most likely to matter. Generic chemotherapy remains the proven foundation, delivering the tumor kill that no repurposed drug can match on its own. The adjuncts are chosen to act on different targets from the chemotherapy and from each other, applying pressure to tumor metabolism, mitosis, the microenvironment and immune function at the same time, in the hope of deepening and prolonging the response. The total cost of such a combination is a small fraction of a single month of branded targeted therapy.

Starting adjuncts at the outset, rather than after chemotherapy fails, makes biological sense: tumor burden is lowest, the patient is fittest, and the adjuncts target the very processes (metabolic flexibility, stemness and an immunosuppressive microenvironment) through which tumors escape chemotherapy.

Safeguards

Complement, never replace: adjuncts must never delay diagnosis or displace chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery or an affordable targeted drug.

Check interactions: EGFR and ALK inhibitors are metabolized by CYP3A4, which some supplements alter; metformin should be withheld in renal impairment and around iodinated contrast; mebendazole and taxanes both act on microtubules, so blood counts should be watched.

Insist on quality: pharmaceutical-grade generics are preferable to supplements from unregulated markets, where even prescription oncology medicines are often substandard or falsified (16).

Keep cost proportionate: combining agents across all five axes can cost several hundred dollars a year. That is trivial by U.S. standards, but in a low-income country it can be a substantial share of a family’s income and more than a year of generic gefitinib (about $170). A few well-chosen agents are better than many.

Record outcomes: every patient treated this way is evidence that should not be lost.

Where the answers will come from

Low- and middle-income countries are where these agents are most needed and where they can most readily be tested. The metformin trial was run in Mexico City (25) and the lidocaine trial in Mumbai (22). Publicly funded pragmatic and adaptive platform trials adding inexpensive agents to standard chemotherapy cost a fraction of a commercial trial and could settle within a few years questions that have circulated for decades. Cancer centres in India, Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria and elsewhere already have the patients, the clinical expertise and, as these trials show, the scientific capacity. What they lack is funding, and that is a choice that governments, philanthropies and international agencies could change.

Until then, the position defended here is this: affordability is not efficacy, but the absence of definitive proof is not proof of absence, and for patients without access to modern therapy, the cost of waiting is measured in lives. Inexpensive agents with strong mechanistic data, long safety records and supportive human signals should be offered alongside affordable chemotherapy as part of informed, monitored care, never in place of proven treatment, and ideally within a registry or trial so that the next patient benefits.

Precision Oncology Has Its Own Limitations

Precision oncology is not perfect oncology. Only a minority of tumors carry an actionable alteration for which an effective drug exists, and not every patient with one responds. Tumors are heterogeneous, containing genetically and metabolically distinct populations of cells, and the selective pressure of targeted therapy can eliminate sensitive clones while resistant ones expand. Acquired resistance remains its central limitation. Researchers are therefore exploring functional precision medicine, testing directly how a patient’s own cancer cells respond to drugs, as a complement to genomic profiling (2). Knowing the mutation may not be enough; we need to understand what the tumor actually depends on.

From the Shotgun to the Precision Era

Systemic cancer therapy has moved through four eras: cytotoxic chemotherapy, which attacks dividing cells at the cost of collateral damage; targeted therapy, which inhibits molecular drivers; immunotherapy, which unleashes the immune system; and now integration, which combines genomics, tumor phenotype, immune biology, metabolism, functional testing and artificial intelligence to choose treatment. These eras have not arrived everywhere at once, and much of the world is still waiting for reliable access to the first. The future is not chemotherapy versus precision medicine, but precision use of every effective modality, including the decision about what a health system, and a patient, can actually afford.

Conclusion

The age of chemotherapy is not over, but the age of indiscriminate chemotherapy may be drawing to a close. Chemotherapy remains lifesaving and sometimes curative, while treating cancer by its anatomical name and ignoring its biology is increasingly hard to justify. The principle of precision oncology is sound: treat the biology of the patient’s cancer, not merely its name. But every therapy must be judged by what matters to patients: Will it help me live longer? Will it help me live better? What are the risks? Is the benefit worth the burden and the cost?

And wealthy-country oncology must ask a further question: precision for whom? For most of the world’s cancer patients, chemotherapy is not an outdated option being replaced by something better; it is the best option available, when it is available at all. A drug costing $200,000 a year is, for most of humanity, not precision medicine but no medicine. The tools that would save the most lives are mostly old and cheap: prevention, early detection, pathology, surgery, radiotherapy, generic chemotherapy and endocrine therapy, together with frugal strategies such as low-dose immunotherapy and safe, inexpensive repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals added to affordable chemotherapy.

The real revolution in oncology will come not when chemotherapy disappears, but when every therapy, old or new, is chosen according to the vulnerabilities of each patient’s cancer and its benefit justifies its cost and harm, and when that standard applies to patients everywhere, not only to those who can pay.

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