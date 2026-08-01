Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
29m

Yes... you right

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Don's avatar
Don
40m

"Strategies That Increase BDNF . . ."

What about Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC)? You don't mention it.

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