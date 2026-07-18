Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
8hEdited

I totally respect your work, Dr Marik and I praise God for you for not just lying down and let the bulldozer run over you, so I do not question your integrity.

Yet I personally believe that all the vaccines foisted onto our infants, plays a role in these childhood cancers! I’m afraid you will not be able to convince me otherwise.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

The elephant in the room is childhood vaccination. Many readers have asked whether routine childhood vaccines could increase the risk of childhood cancer. While this hypothesis is sometimes raised, there are currently no convincing clinical data supporting such an association.

To answer this question reliably would require a very large, well-designed study comparing cancer rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated children while carefully accounting for other factors that influence cancer risk. To date, no such study has demonstrated an increased risk of childhood cancer associated with routine vaccination.

I discussed this issue with pediatric experts who have studied health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children. They are not aware of any reproducible signal linking routine childhood vaccination to an increased incidence of childhood cancer.

As with any scientific question, we should follow the evidence rather than speculation. If high-quality data eventually demonstrate a relationship, those findings should be evaluated objectively. At present, however, the available evidence does not support an association between routine childhood vaccination and childhood cancer. We need robust data—not hypothetical speculation—to answer this important question.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture