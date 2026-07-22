Paul Marik

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Paul R's avatar
Paul R
4h

Resveratrol is present in greater concentrations from Japanese Knotweed, (aka Polygonum cuspidatum and now taxonomically named Raynoutria japonica) is a major source of resveratrol, and is identified as the ingredient listed on many resveratrol formulations. It's an invasive plant in North America, the young shoots can be eaten and beekeepers like the flowers. The root is the main source for reserveratrol extraction and is available from a number of herb supply companies.

The root is also a broad antiviral, antimicrobial, effective against tick Bourne diseases, Sars-cov-2 and HIV-1.

I buy it organically grown in bulk, a pound at a time for making antiviral tinctures as well as for it's resveratrol content. It's a good invasive from that perspective.

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2 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
5h

Thank you, Dr Marik. Apparently, with glaucoma, resveratrol has neuroprotective properties (at the optic nerve head), as well as possessing the ability to decrease inflammation at the trabecular meshwork and Schlemm’s canal and hence increase aqueous outflow.

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