Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
8h

All i can say is continue what you are doing and lets hope for the best. Paul

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Judy Burke's avatar
Judy Burke
9h

Thank you for this excellent post on doxycycline. As to a prior reply, perhaps a well considered regime of probiotics along side could mitigate the effects on the Microbiome. I wonder what Dr Sabin Hazan would advise.

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