Luteolin has one of the broadest anticancer profiles among naturally occurring flavonoids. Like curcumin and quercetin, it is not tumor-specific but instead targets multiple “hallmarks of cancer,” including proliferation, inflammation, cancer stem cells (CSCs), angiogenesis, epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT), and immune evasion. Most of the evidence, however, comes from cell culture and animal studies, with limited human clinical data.

Particularly Effective Tumors

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Probably one of the strongest indications.

Luteolin:

suppresses CSCs

inhibits STAT3

inhibits PI3K

inhibits EMT

reduces metastasis

enhances chemotherapy sensitivity in laboratory models

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colorectal Cancer

Excellent mechanistic overlap with the metabolic approach.

Targets:

Wnt/β-catenin

NF-κB

PI3K

STAT3

CSCs

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer depends heavily on:

KRAS

PI3K

inflammatory signaling

EMT

Luteolin inhibits many of these pathways.

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Glioblastoma

One of the more promising natural compounds for glioblastoma.

Mechanisms:

CSC inhibition

PI3K inhibition

apoptosis

radiosensitization (preclinical)

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Ovarian Cancer

Evidence demonstrates:

apoptosis induction

inhibition of migration

inhibition of EMT

PI3K inhibition

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Melanoma

Luteolin suppresses:

invasion

migration

angiogenesis

inflammatory signaling

Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

My Assessment

I would place luteolin in the upper Tier 2 of anticancer nutraceuticals. It has particularly compelling mechanistic evidence in prostate, breast (especially triple-negative), colorectal, pancreatic, glioblastoma, ovarian, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer. Its strengths lie in its ability to inhibit PI3K–AKT–mTOR, STAT3, NF-κB, Wnt/β-catenin, EMT, angiogenesis, and cancer stem cell signaling.

The main limitation is the lack of human clinical trials demonstrating improved cancer outcomes. Thus, luteolin is best viewed as a promising adjunctive nutraceutical that fits well within a multi-target metabolic oncology strategy, rather than a proven standalone anticancer therapy.

Luteolin and prostate cancer

Luteolin is one of the more promising flavonoids in prostate cancer research. It is a naturally occurring flavone found in celery, parsley, green peppers, thyme, oregano, chamomile, and artichokes. Although there are no randomized clinical trials demonstrating improved survival in prostate cancer, extensive laboratory and animal studies suggest that luteolin targets many of the pathways that drive prostate cancer progression.

Why Luteolin Is Attractive in Prostate Cancer

Unlike drugs that target a single mutation, luteolin is pleiotropic, simultaneously modulating multiple cancer-promoting pathways.

1. Inhibits Androgen Receptor (AR) Signaling ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

This is probably its most important action.

Luteolin has been shown in preclinical studies to:

Reduce androgen receptor (AR) expression

Suppress AR transcriptional activity

Decrease prostate-specific antigen (PSA) production

Inhibit growth of androgen-dependent prostate cancer cells

Importantly, there is also evidence that luteolin may inhibit signaling through AR splice variants, although this remains primarily preclinical.

2. Inhibits PI3K–AKT–mTOR ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This pathway is activated in a large proportion of advanced prostate cancers.

Luteolin:

inhibits PI3K

decreases AKT phosphorylation

suppresses mTOR

activates AMPK in some models

This fits well within your Axis 1 (metabolic signaling).

3. Suppresses STAT3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

STAT3 is important for:

tumor growth

immune evasion

metastasis

cancer stem cells

Luteolin consistently suppresses STAT3 activation.

4. Inhibits NF-κB ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

NF-κB promotes:

inflammation

metastasis

angiogenesis

resistance

Luteolin is a potent NF-κB inhibitor.

5. Reduces Cancer Stem Cells ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Several studies demonstrate inhibition of:

stemness genes

sphere formation

self-renewal

Likely mechanisms include inhibition of:

Wnt/β-catenin

STAT3

Notch

6. Blocks EMT and Metastasis ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Luteolin suppresses:

epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT)

cell migration

invasion

matrix metalloproteinases (MMP-2 and MMP-9)

7. Anti-Angiogenic Effects ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Luteolin decreases:

VEGF

HIF-1α

endothelial proliferation

8. Induces Apoptosis ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Luteolin activates:

caspase-3

caspase-9

and increases:

Bax

while decreasing:

Bcl-2

9. Anti-inflammatory Effects ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Luteolin decreases:

IL-6

TNF-α

COX-2

prostaglandins

Synergy with Other Agents

Preclinical studies suggest potential synergy with:

Metformin (AMPK activation)

Curcumin (NF-κB and STAT3 inhibition)

EGCG (Wnt, PI3K, and AR signaling)

Sulforaphane (epigenetic effects and CSC inhibition)

Quercetin (shared anti-inflammatory and antiproliferative pathways)

Resveratrol (AMPK and apoptosis)

Docetaxel (may enhance chemosensitivity in laboratory models)

Safety

Luteolin is generally well tolerated.

Potential adverse effects:

Mild gastrointestinal upset

Rare headache

No significant toxicity has been reported at commonly used supplemental doses.

Typical Supplemental Dose

Although an optimal oncology dose has not been established, supplements commonly provide:

100–200 mg/day

Some clinicians use 200–400 mg/day, usually divided into two doses and taken with meals to improve absorption.

Should It Be Included in a Metabolic Oncology Program?

For prostate cancer, I think luteolin is one of the stronger flavonoids because it combines:

Androgen receptor inhibition

PI3K–AKT–mTOR suppression

STAT3 inhibition

NF-κB inhibition

Cancer stem cell targeting

Anti-metastatic effects

These mechanisms align closely with the biology of advanced prostate cancer.

Bottom line

Luteolin has a strong preclinical rationale as an adjunct in prostate cancer because it targets several pathways central to disease progression, particularly androgen receptor signaling, PI3K–AKT–mTOR, STAT3, NF-κB, and cancer stem cell biology. However, clinical evidence in humans remains limited, so it should be viewed as a promising adjunct rather than a proven anticancer therapy. Given its favorable safety profile and complementary mechanisms, it could reasonably be considered alongside other well-studied nutraceuticals in a multi-target metabolic strategy, while recognizing that definitive clinical benefit has not yet been established.

If you’ve found this work valuable, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Your support helps me continue independent research and share practical, evolving insights—while giving you access to deeper content and more direct engagement

Share

New Here?

Start with the: Cancer and Metabolic Library

Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.