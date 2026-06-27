Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

Vegetables Rich in Luteolin

Excellent sources

Celery (especially leaves)

Green bell peppers

Artichokes

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Spinach

Kale

Cabbage

Lettuce (romaine)

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

Are you seeing a conventional oncologist; they do have specific anti-melanoma treatments.

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